State investigating Huntsville man jailed on multiple child pornography charges

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a Huntsville man facing multiple charges related to child pornography.
Antonio Duvall, 37, was arrested Sunday by the Huntsville Police Department.
He’s charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography as well as one count each of production of pornography with minors, sexual abuse, and voyeurism.
He’s being held in the Madison County Jail. Bonds total more than $200,000.
Huntsville police said the arrest was part of an ALEA investigation.