State investigating 2 more attacks at Limestone Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections says it is investigating two instances of inmate-on-inmate assaults at Limestone Correctional Facility.

One took place Wednesday. ADOC says 42-year-old Joseph Ray was assaulted with a weapon. No other details were provided. Ray, serving a life sentence on a sodomy charge from Shelby County, was treated at the facility’s Health Care Unit.

The second attack of the week happened Thursday. ADOC says 39-year-old Brannon Shaw was assaulted with a weapon. No other details were provided. Shaw, serving a sentence of 21 years and three months on a robbery charge from Mobile County, was treated at the facility’s Health Care Unit.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the incident.

These are the latest in a series of attacks and issues at the Limestone Correctional Facility being reported on by WAAY 31’s I-TEAM.

