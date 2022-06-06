 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, or 11 miles northeast of Moores Mill, moving northeast at
25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntland, New Market, Lexie Crossroads, Francisco, Beans Creek,
Plevna, Harmony, Elora, Maxwell and Belvidere.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

State holiday means early deadline for in-person return of absentee ballots in primary runoff

Absentee voting
If you're planning to vote absentee in the primary runoff election, there's less than two weeks left to do it — especially if your plan is to return your ballot in person. 

The Alabama Secretary of State's Office reminds voters that due to the official recognition of Juneteenth as a state holiday on Monday, June 20, the deadline to turn in absentee ballots by hand is Friday, June 17.

If you haven't applied yet, you only have until June 14 to return your application for an absentee ballot by mail and June 16 to return it in person. Applications can be found online or by visiting or calling your county's Absentee Election Manager's office.

If you've been approved for an absentee ballot and plan to return it by mail, the deadline remains the same: It must be received by your county's Absentee Election Manager no later than noon on Election Day, Tuesday, June 21.

Learn more about absentee voting here

Click here to see who has qualified to appear on a primary runoff election ballot in North Alabama. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

