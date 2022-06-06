State holiday means early deadline for in-person return of absentee ballots in primary runoff

If you're planning to vote absentee in the primary runoff election, there's less than two weeks left to do it — especially if your plan is to return your ballot in person.
The Alabama Secretary of State's Office reminds voters that due to the official recognition of Juneteenth as a state holiday on Monday, June 20, the deadline to turn in absentee ballots by hand is Friday, June 17.
If you haven't applied yet, you only have until June 14 to return your application for an absentee ballot by mail and June 16 to return it in person. Applications can be found online or by visiting or calling your county's Absentee Election Manager's office.
If you've been approved for an absentee ballot and plan to return it by mail, the deadline remains the same: It must be received by your county's Absentee Election Manager no later than noon on Election Day, Tuesday, June 21.
