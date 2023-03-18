 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Subfreezing conditions are anticipated for Sunday morning
and again for Monday morning across the area. For the Freeze
Warning for tonight into Sunday morning, sub-freezing
temperatures generally in the low to mid 20s are expected. For
Sunday evening into Monday morning, sub-freezing temperatures
mainly in the low 20s are expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from Midnight tonight to
11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM
Sunday to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high that sub-freezing
temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur tonight
into Sunday morning and again from Sunday evening into Monday
morning. Wind chill temperatures in the low to mid teens are
possible on Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

State health department says raw food not cause of sickness outbreak at Limestone County elementary school

  • Updated
  • 0

The ADPH says kids did not eat raw chicken nuggets

The Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) released an update to an investigation into several Limestone County students getting sick at Sugar Creek Elementary School.

PREVIOUS: Alabama health department officials investigating outbreak among 5th graders at Limestone Co. school

Below is a statement directly from ADPH.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) determined that the children did not consume raw poultry products at the school, as the products were precooked. Stool specimens, collected as part of the investigation, did not result any pathogens that could be linked to an outbreak. No children were hospitalized, and all have recovered.”

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

