State health department says raw food not cause of sickness outbreak at Limestone County elementary school

The Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) released an update to an investigation into several Limestone County students getting sick at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Below is a statement directly from ADPH.
“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) determined that the children did not consume raw poultry products at the school, as the products were precooked. Stool specimens, collected as part of the investigation, did not result any pathogens that could be linked to an outbreak. No children were hospitalized, and all have recovered.”