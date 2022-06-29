State health department reminds residents to be safe, protect against Covid during holiday weekend

All but one county in Alabama are now in the high community transmission level for Covid-19. Statewide, 1 out of 4 tests are coming back positive for the disease.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says even though the state has seen 8,000 new cases in the past seven days, hospitalizations remain manageable, with about 400 people hospitalized across the state.
ADPH says the vaccine is helping keep people out of the hospital, and they encourage anyone who hasn't done so already to roll up their sleeve and get the shot.
For those who have had the shot, it's important to still pay attention to how you're feeling and get tested if you start feeling sick.
"Go ahead and get tested before you go out and about," said Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH, "and again, with the availability of home testing, again just keep in mind there are plenty of home tests available that you can order some to keep on hand."
She is hopeful that Alabama is nearing the peak, since most cases with the new omicron variant are mild, especially for those who have been vaccinated.
As far as concerns for this upcoming holiday weekend, Landers said the good news is most activities are outside. Whether it's a day by the lake, grilling with family or fireworks at night, health officials say most of these Independence Day staples are pretty safe activities.
"We're outside more now, and that's good, and I've never been a person who worried about being outside in terms of transmission of COVID unless you're just packed shoulder to shoulder," Landers said. "So, again, if you're outside that's good."
Even though people are at less of a risk for contracting COVID outside, it is still important to stay aware and take the same precautions the state department has been recommending the past two years.
"We started this in January of 2020, and here we are in July of 2022. So my message would be, be on the lookout regarding your signs or symptoms of illness, and certainly keep the availability of testing in your home," said Landers.
For those traveling during the holiday weekend, she said it's not a bad idea to take a test when you return home.
If anyone feels sick before a party, she encourages them not to risk infecting others.
"Be aware of what your community levels are and also be aware that if you have signs or symptoms of illness, it's better to forego that party," said Landers.
She wants to remind people that although many people are thinking about Covid-19 right now, there are other risks to keep in mind this holiday weekend. Be on the lookout for heat exhaustion, dehydration, grilling injuries and injuries from fireworks.