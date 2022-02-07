State GOP leader, NAACP react to Supreme Court blocking Alabama redistricting order

In a 5-4 vote Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court put on hold a lower court ruling that would require Alabama to draw new congressional districts before the elections this year.
AP: Supreme Court sides with GOP in Alabama election map case
This vote means the map that was redrawn by the Legislature in 2021 will stay for now.
It also boosts Republicans' chances to hold six of the state’s seven seats in the House of Representatives.
This comes after a lower court ordered a new map to be drawn, which could have led to Democrats gaining another seat in the House.
"This is a massive victory for the Alabama Republican Party, for the state, for the attorney general and, I think, voters across the state of Alabama who now know when their primaries will be and know what districts they live in," Alabama Republican Party Executive Chairman John Wahl said.
Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton said this move by the Supreme Court isn't a massive victory for all voters, but he still has hope.
"Of course, we're very disappointed in the Supreme Court's ruling," Simelton said. "However, they did not really rule on the merit of the case. They ruled saying that it was untimely, or the lower court did not give the state enough time in their ruling, and so we still are looking at what options there are for the plaintiffs to have in this case."
Click here for a map showing the congressional districts.
The court’s action means the upcoming elections will be conducted under a map drawn by Alabama’s Republican-controlled Legislature that contains one majority-Black district, represented right now by a Black Democrat, in a state in which more than a quarter of the population is Black.
"The Republican party has always been the party who fights for minority rights and individual liberty and looking at wanting a fair election process and civil liberty," Wahl said. "All those concerns, we want to address them, but stopping an election cycle in mid-process is never the way to best handle something for the public."
"The only thing the NAACP and the other plaintiffs are asking for is to make sure that each person's vote counts equally and that's because you're packing all Blacks into one district. It dilutes their vote and really is against the Voting Rights Act," Simelton said.
The map will be used for the state's upcoming primary on May 24. It will also likely be in place for the entire election cycle as the legal challenge plays out.
The case will be heard again during the court’s next term, which begins in October.