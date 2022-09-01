State files response to motions for recusal of judge, overturned conviction in Mike Blakely trial

It's been just over one year since ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to three years in jail for theft and an ethics violation.
Since then, his attorneys have filed to appeal the conviction, called for the recusal of the judge who presided over the trial, and called for the conviction and sentencing to be thrown out because the judge, Pamela Baschab, had an inactive status with the Alabama Bar Association during the trial.
Prosecutors, however, said Thursday that the defense attorneys are calling on the wrong court for the recusal and overturned conviction.
According to state attorneys, filing for an appeal moved the case to a higher court and out of the jurisdiction of the Limestone County Circuit Court. In other words, if Blakely wants to try his hand at getting the judge recused or his conviction overturned because the judge didn't have an active bar license, he needs to stop his attempt to appeal the case first.
"Any ruling from this Court while Blakely's appeal is pending in the Court of Criminal Appeals would be void," state attorneys said in an objection filed Friday in response to the latest motions from Blakely's team.
State attorneys said they are "prepared to forcefully refute his misguided allegation in an appropriate forum" if Blakely follows through with having his appeal dismissed.
As far as they're concerned, there are no issues with Baschab's appointment to the trial or "any errors in the actions she took in this case," prosecutors said.
"Blakely received a fair trial, and he will not escape justice by attacking the qualifications of a judge who has been licensed for nearly 40 years and who has served honorably for more than 30 years as a district judge, a circuit judge and an appellate judge," the objection reads.
Blakely was indicted on 13 counts in 2019. Two were dropped before trial began, and a jury in 2021 returned guilty verdicts on two charges: theft of property relating to a check Blakely obtained during his political campaign but deposited into a personal account, and use of office for personal gain, stemming from interest-free loans he obtained from funds meant for inmates at the Limestone County Detention Center.
Baschab was appointed to the trial in February 2021 after five previous judges recused themselves. She sentenced Blakely in August 2021, after a nearly three-week trial, to three years in a county jail.