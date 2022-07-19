State doubles bonuses for child care workers

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Marshall,
southeastern Madison and southwestern DeKalb Counties through 800 AM
CDT...

At 717 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Grant, or 7 miles north of Guntersville, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Crossville, Grant, Geraldine,
Lakeview, McVille, Hopewell and Skirum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

State doubles bonuses for child care workers

  • Updated
  • 0
The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) has doubled the quarterly bonuses child care workers receive.

Since November of 2021, full-time child care workers could receive a quarterly bonus of $1,500. Part-time workers received $750 payments.  

Now, the state will pay full-time workers $3,000 bonuses and $1,500 to part-time child care workers.

“Child care workers have doubled down on their commitment to children and families throughout the pandemic, so we’re thrilled to further compensate these extremely valuable employees who care for Alabama’s children every day,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “In addition to rewarding their hard work, our goal is to give child care providers an extra edge as they recruit new workers in today’s highly competitive job market.”

The payments are designed to help keep child care workers on staff as the industry recovers from the pandemic, DHR said.

Since the program began nearly one year ago, DHR has given out more than 4,000 grants.

Eligible employees can get up to eight quarterly bonuses before the program ends in September of 2023. There are five opportunities to apply left.

To qualify, providers must be licensed, operating and in good standing with DHR when they apply. They also must remain in operation for at least one year after receiving a grant.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

To apply, click HERE.

