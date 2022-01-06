 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination
with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black
ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways.
Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas
or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk.
For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the
state department of transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and
in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be
completely free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

State crews spread salt on major roads to help prevent icy conditions overnight

ALDOT crews spreading salt
Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation spent most of Thursday retreating major roads in North Alabama as the rain slacked off.

Salt was spread on Interstate 565, Interstate 65 and other major state highways to help prevent the rain from freezing as temperatures continue to drop throughout the day.

Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation said crews pretreated roads and bridges on Wednesday in case the area received snow Thursday, but the amount of rain received likely washed away the treatment. 

"If we can keep it liquid by applying those salt treatments which lowers the temperature that water is able to freeze at, then that will give the wind an opportunity to dry that off, and going into tonight, there won't be as much moisture left on the roads that will potentially be able to freeze," said Burkett. 

Crews will also be on standby to treat any problem areas that pop up on the roads overnight.  

"There is a possibility of widespread black ice. Hopefully, that will not be the case, but it never hurts to be prepared" Burkett said. "It's always a good idea to have a kit in your car with things like chargers, jumper cables, blankets, some water, possibly some food or any other critical supplies such as medicines that you might need."

