State crews spread salt on major roads to help prevent icy conditions overnight

Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation spent most of Thursday retreating major roads in North Alabama as the rain slacked off.
Salt was spread on Interstate 565, Interstate 65 and other major state highways to help prevent the rain from freezing as temperatures continue to drop throughout the day.
Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation said crews pretreated roads and bridges on Wednesday in case the area received snow Thursday, but the amount of rain received likely washed away the treatment.
"If we can keep it liquid by applying those salt treatments which lowers the temperature that water is able to freeze at, then that will give the wind an opportunity to dry that off, and going into tonight, there won't be as much moisture left on the roads that will potentially be able to freeze," said Burkett.
Crews will also be on standby to treat any problem areas that pop up on the roads overnight.
"There is a possibility of widespread black ice. Hopefully, that will not be the case, but it never hurts to be prepared" Burkett said. "It's always a good idea to have a kit in your car with things like chargers, jumper cables, blankets, some water, possibly some food or any other critical supplies such as medicines that you might need."