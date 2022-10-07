State constitution, Aniah's Law among issues appearing on Nov. 8 general election ballot

Voters will have an opportunity to vote on a rearranged state constitution and 10 constitutional amendments when they pick up their ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
Some of the amendments affect residents statewide. Others will only affect certain portions of the state.
Regardless, all registered Alabama voters will get to choose "yes" or "no."
The following is a breakdown of what they'll be deciding.
Reorganized state constitution
The Constitution of Alabama of 1901 has nearly 1,000 amendments and clocks in as the country's longest constitution with more than 402,000 words.
Looking at it from a 2022 perspective, it's clear a lot of those words are racist, outdated or poorly scattered across the document.
State officials voted earlier this year to remove the racist language, delete repeated or repealed portions and regroup similar subjects together. They also want to arrange local amendments by county.
The proposed constitution is available for viewing at the following links: Statewide Provisions and Local Provisions. A Disposition Table is also available for those who wish to see which sections were marked as repealed, amended or void.
With enough "yes" votes, the proposed Constitution of Alabama of 2022 will replace the 1901 constitution as the governing document for the state.
Aniah's Law
The first statewide amendment up for vote in November regards Aniah's Law. With enough "yes" votes, anyone arrested in Alabama for the following crimes could be denied bail before being convicted:
- Capital murder
- Murder
- First-degree kidnapping
- First-degree rape
- First-degree sodomy
- Sexual torture
- First-degree domestic violence
- First-degree human trafficking
- First-degree burglary
- First-degree arson
- First-degree robbery
- Terrorism involving a Class A felony other than murder
- Aggravated child abuse of a child under 6
Currently, only those charged with capital murder can be denied bail before being convicted.
The law is named for Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old college student who was abducted and killed. The suspect was free on bond after being arrested in an earlier kidnapping case.
Broadband funding
If the majority of voters vote "yes" on Statewide Amendment 2, then state and local governments will be allowed to grant federal or state funds designated for broadband infrastructure to any public or private organization to expand access to high-speed internet.
Death sentences
Statewide Amendment 3 focuses on death row inmates who are granted a change in their sentence by the governor.
If enough people vote "yes," the governor will be required to notify the state attorney general and the victim's family before they postpone or reduce a death sentence. Failure to do so will void the change in sentencing and allow the AG to seek a new execution date from the Alabama Supreme Court.
Election rules
If Statewide Amendment 4 passes, any bill that would affect how a general election is held would have to go into effect at least six months before the general election.
If the majority of voters vote "no," then such bills could go into effect at any time before the general election.
'Orphans' business'
Statewide Amendment 5 seeks to remove "orphans' business" from the list of things handled by a county's probate court.
Probate courts will still handle adoptions, letters testamentary and guardianships. But state officials believe "orphans' business" is outdated language, and if enough people vote "yes" on this amendment, the phrase will be removed from that portion of the constitution.
Pay-as-you-go for construction
Statewide Amendment 6 would let cities and towns that are already allowed to collect a special property tax to use that funding to "pay as they go" for construction projects instead of going into debt.
If the majority of voters vote "yes," then "pay-as-you-go" will be allowed.
Public funds and notices
Right now, only certain cities and towns can use public funds to sell public property, lend credit or go into debt for economic development. When they choose to do one of these things, they have to let the public know by publishing a notice in the newspaper with the largest circulation in their city or town.
Statewide Amendment 7 seeks to change two things about this: First, let all cities and towns use public funds for those purposes; second, let them publish it in any newspaper they like, regardless of how large or small the circulation is.
A "yes" vote is a vote to change both items. A "no" vote is a vote to leave both as-is.
Shelby County
Every so often, all Alabama voters are asked to decide an issue that primarily affects one portion of the state. In the case of Statewide Amendment 8, that's Shelby County.
The amendment would let certain privately owned sewage treatment plants in the county be regulated by the Alabama Public Service Commission, including their rates and charges.
For this to happen, a majority of voters in the state must vote "yes" and a majority of voters in Shelby County must vote "yes."
Lake View
Like the amendment for Shelby County, Statewide Amendment 9 only applies to the town of Lake View in Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties.
It also would let the Alabama Public Service Commission regulate certain privately owned sewage treatment plants in the town, but only if a majority of Lake View voters and a majority of Alabama voters vote "yes."
Organizing future amendments
Statewide Amendment 10, the final one on the list, will only go into effect if the proposed 2022 constitution is approved.
If so, and if the majority of voters vote "yes" on Statewide Amendment 10, then any constitutional amendments ratified on or before Nov. 8 will be properly organized into the 2022 constitution.
If the majority votes "no," then any new amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot will not be automatically added to the state constitution.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.