State cold case detective joins investigation of 82-year-old Tuscumbia woman's murder

A cold case detective from the Alabama Attorney General's Office has now joined the investigation into the murder Mary Malone in 2020, WAAY 31 has learned.
Within the last 90 days, the cold case unit was brought in to assist detectives in Tuscumbia as they search for the person responsible in the beating death of 82-year-old Mary Malone.
Malone was found dead inside her home on Davis Court on Feb. 7, 2020. Sources told WAAY 31 that local detectives have a short list of possible suspects, but none of those people have been publicly named a suspect or person of interest.
"It has been a hard time, and I’m not sure if it’s going to get any better," Malone's granddaughter, Toccara Willis, said Monday.
Willis has been vocal in her criticism of how investigators initially processed the crime scene. She believes local authorities fumbled the investigation, and Willis is worried the case is not getting the attention it deserves.
“I haven’t been able to get any information. It’s like pulling teeth," Willis said. "It’s not that I want specifics, but I feel like the family should be kept in the loop on what’s going on."
She didn't think it would take this long to get answers.
"I didn’t think I would still be fighting. I thought it would be easier because I would have some justice by now," she said.
As the state's cold case unit begins its review of this murder, Willis and her family are keeping up the pressure. Right now, they are offering $5,500 and hoping to fundraise another $5,000 as reward money for information that can solve the case.
“I feel like I’ve got to keep going for her," Willis said.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said Monday that the department understands the family's frustrations but stands by its efforts thus far.
"We had assistance from other agencies and processed the crime scene. We sent off lots of evidence for testing and did a door-to-door canvas," Logan explained. "Solving this case remains a top priority for us."
While the chief could not comment on details surrounding the case or what evidence they have right now, WAAY 31 has learned through sources close to the investigation that valuables were missing from Malone's home when her body was discovered.
"We believe she knew the person who killed her. She had to have let them in," Willis said. "The door was always locked, and that person knew where to find the valuables inside."
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Tuscumbia Police at 256-383-3121 or the Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685.