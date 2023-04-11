State: 3 non-U.S. citizens caught with stolen identities for voting in Franklin County

Three people face multiple charges after authorities say they used stolen identities to vote in Franklin County.
Luis Balderman, Maria Juan Pascual and Teresa Martin Pascual were arrested March 15, Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen announced Tuesday. Allen said his office helped the U.S. Department of State, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Russellville Police Department with the investigation.
The three “are not qualified to vote, are not American citizens and had no right to participate in Alabama’s elections. According to the indictment, they each used identification that was not their own to register to vote and vote in the names of identity theft victims,” Allen said.
Specific charges against all three have not yet been released.
