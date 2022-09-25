Starting to feel more like fall every day!

Almost all of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are now dry after a soggy morning. Dreary conditions will remain with many of us through this evening. We will be mostly clear and completely dry overnight and we will wake up to Monday's chilly temperatures.
As of Monday, our area will now officially start to feel like fall and that will be represented by a week of sunshine, crisp autumn air, and high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be very chilly this week, staying in the mid and low 50s.
Break out the pumpkin spice, sweaters, and boots because we have turned the corner for fall, folks!
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: NE at 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Sunny and cooler with a crisp autumn breeze. Highs near 80. Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.
Tracking the Tropics
We are tracking the progress of Tropical Storm Ian in the Atlantic. Heavy rains are likely to spread into Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba in the coming days. Ian is expected to significantly strengthen into a major hurricane when it passes near or over western Cuba over the next few days.