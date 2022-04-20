 Skip to main content
Starting a substantial warming trend Thursday

We'll keep a mostly cloudy sky overnight into Thursday. A few showers are possible tonight into early Thursday, but many spots stay dry. Temperatures will be much milder tonight, only dipping into the mid-50s.

While Thursday will start with some clouds and the chance for a sprinkle, we'll see increasing sunshine and much warmer temperatures as highs climb to near 80 degrees. Even warmer air awaits us this weekend as highs reach the mid-80s.

At this point, it still looks like the next cold front will roll in Monday into Tuesday, really losing a lot of steam as it tracks through North Alabama. Severe weather doesn't look likely, but showers are storms are in the forecast. Temperatures dip from the mid-80s Monday into the 70s again by Tuesday in the wake of the front.

