Starbucks is changing its ice cubes

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Southwestern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harvest, or 7
miles west of Meridianville, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green,
Harvest, Toney, Elkwood, Blanche, Fisk and Taft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Marshall, southern Madison and southeastern Morgan Counties through
400 PM CDT...

At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Morgan City, or 10 miles northwest of Arab, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Triana,
Morgan City, Somerville, Union Grove, Laceys Spring, Valhermoso
Springs and Farley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Starbucks is changing its ice cubes

  • Updated
  • 0
Starbucks is changing its ice cubes

Customers who order cold beverages from Starbucks will now sip on “nugget ice” in their drinks.

 Chris Hondros/Getty Images/FILE

New York (CNN) — Starbucks is changing its ice cubes. Will its customers have a meltdown?

Customers who order cold beverages will now sip on “nugget ice” in their drinks, ice pieces which are smaller than the chain’s current cubes.

Ice is a key ingredient for the coffee giant, especially since its iced handcrafted beverages now account for about 75% of its sales. Ice is also apparently a flashpoint for its customers.

Initial reactions to the new ice on Reddit are mixed, but passionate. Some note that it is chewier or flakier and claim it’s similar to the ice used at Sonic and the Coffee Bean. The so-called “pellet ice” has some fans, but other people are worried that it will water down the drinks or change the texture of their Frappuccinos.

The nuggets don’t melt any faster, the company said, and the switch to nuggets doesn’t mean customers will get any less ice since baristas are using the same ice scoop.

The company’s new iteration of ice has had a “resoundingly positive response” in its tests, it said.

Starbucks is revamping a few of its drinks for summer. Last week, it announced that a Refresher drink that is not diluted with water will cost an additional $1 because the company said it “requires extra ingredients.”

Refreshers are the chain’s popular line of non-coffee beverages, which are served cold with flavored juices and dried fruit chunks, plus milk, water or lemonade.

New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan sees room for improvement in the business, which includes installing new equipment. Starbucks also has a goal of cutting its water usage in half by 2030.

Starbucks said in a statement that the new ice machines use less water and will be rolling out to all its stores over the next several years.

“There is more work to do to tailor our stores on the demand that we see, advance our technology, enhance how we innovate our equipment and also more fundamentally, how we get back to focusing on fundamental operations and executing better,” Narasimhan said earlier this month in an earnings call.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you