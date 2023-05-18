Starbucks is changing its ice cubes

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama... Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama... Southwestern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee... * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harvest, or 7 miles west of Meridianville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Harvest, Toney, Elkwood, Blanche, Fisk and Taft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH