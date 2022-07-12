 Skip to main content
Standoff with armed person in Danville over; suspect in custody

  • Updated
Danville Standoff

9:36 AM UPDATE: The barricaded person is now in custody. 

We know that person is a man in his 40s who was related to the people who live at the house. A call came in at 5:55 a.m. for a person with a gun when he arrived at that home. The children involved are uninjured. We are working to learn more information. 

-----

9 AM UPDATE: Deputies were able to remove three children from the home. 

They're now attempting to communicate with the armed, barricaded person. 

-----

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a standoff with an armed person.

It's happening on Kirby Bridge Rd in Danville.

You are asked to avoid the area.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll update this story as we learn more information.

