Stallworth found guilty in kidnapping of Birmingham toddler Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney

  • Updated
Patrick Stallworth

The man charged in the kidnapping of Birmingham toddler, Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, was found guilty Friday afternoon.

A jury found Patrick Stallworth guilty on all charges related to McKinney's disappearance after just over an hour of deliberation.

McKinney was kidnapped from a birthday party at the Tom Brown Village housing community in October of 2019.

Her body was found 10 days later in a dumpster. Stallworth was one of two people facing charges in connection to McKinney's kidnapping.

