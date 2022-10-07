Stallworth found guilty in kidnapping of Birmingham toddler Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney

The man charged in the kidnapping of Birmingham toddler, Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, was found guilty Friday afternoon.
A jury found Patrick Stallworth guilty on all charges related to McKinney's disappearance after just over an hour of deliberation.
McKinney was kidnapped from a birthday party at the Tom Brown Village housing community in October of 2019.
Her body was found 10 days later in a dumpster. Stallworth was one of two people facing charges in connection to McKinney's kidnapping.
