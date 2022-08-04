Stagnant weather pattern continues through the weekend

We will do it all over again every day through the weekend. The hottest days in our seven day forecast will be Friday and Saturday when highs reach the mid 90s. By Sunday, a weak cold front will approach the area, bringing a better chance for widespread showers and storms.
The front will stall nearby, keeping rain in the forecast through at least next Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be higher near the Alabama-Tennessee border. A small cool down may be on the horizon next week as highs drop into the upper 80s. But it will remain muggy with overnight lows stuck in the 70s.
We are also still monitoring drought conditions in North Alabama. After a fairly wet last 7 days, drought conditions were mostly left unchanged with this morning's release of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Some areas did improvement from Moderate Drought to Abnormally Dry but a small sliver near the Tennessee River degraded to Moderate Drought.