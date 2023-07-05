Stagnant Summer weather sticking around

High temperatures will be near 90 today with a mix of sun and clouds. More hit and miss storms are expected this afternoon and evening. Any storm will produce heavy rain while stronger storms may contain gusty winds and hail. Storm chances continue for the rest of the week but no day looks like a washout.
The stagnant Summer weather is sticking around for quite some time. Saturday's storm chances are slightly lower before widespread storms return Sunday. Temperatures stay seasonable over the next 10 days with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lingering downpours possible. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5 MPH.