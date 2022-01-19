Staff shortages at Muscle Shoals City Schools led to shift to remote learning

The superintendent of Muscle Shoals City Schools, Chad Holden, said 60 employees would have been away from work had the school system not made the transition from in-person to virtual learning.
Holden said the quality of an in-person experience would suffer greatly.
"We strive to stay in person as long as we can, and we feel like we stayed in session as long as we could," said Holden.
Holden said in person is the most ideal method for learning, but staff shortages of 60 employees forced them to go remote.
"What we saw last week is that even in-person learning was being negatively impacted," said Holden.
That decision can sometimes put a strain on parents. But, with Colbert County's Covid-positive cases at an all-time high, Holden said some parents have thanked him for the decision to go remote.
"It actually made some parents feel better that we were going to do this this week, despite the fact that there are challenges with remote learning," said Holden.
Holden spoke on some of those challenges he sees children face when going remote.
"We know there’s social and emotional aspects to all of this, too, and that’s one thing that’s lacking when you go strictly virtual and you don’t have live class interaction," said Holden.
He said he understands the sense of loneliness that students may feel, and he wants to assure them that they are not alone.
"They just need to realize that our teachers are still available to them, you know. They are an email or a phone call away," said Holden.
Holden stressed that he and school officials are also available for students that need additional help and can help parents who might need assistance during these times.
The plan is for Muscle Shoals City Schools to return to in-person learning Jan. 24.