St. Michael's Catholic Church continues July 4th tradition to raise money for charity in the Shoals

Started in 1868, St. Michael’s Catholic Church in the Shoals is continuing its Fourth of July tradition raising money for charity.
Cooking began on Monday afternoon and continued overnight.
The church in St. Florian has 200 volunteers that make it happen.
Started over 100 years ago by 5 families, many of their descendants continue to help carry on the Fourth of July event.
Many customers show up around 5 a.m. so as not to miss out.
“Nobody can imitate it. They’ve tried to. They can’t. The combination of the fire, the cast iron pots we use, the smoke from the barbecue that goes over the chicken stew – It makes it perfect. Some of us buy stew and barbecue and freeze it for our relatives out of town,” said Carolyn Eckleck of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Lunch wraps up by noon or until all is sold out.
More events follow throughout the evening, including a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
For more information, click HERE.