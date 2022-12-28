St. Clair County man identified as victim of fatal DeKalb County wreck

A St. Clair County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 40-year-old Alex B. Hilyer of Ashville was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
The crash happened about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, temporarily blocking traffic on the highway. ALEA said the Toyota's driver and a passenger were injured and taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.