 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Clair County man identified as victim of fatal DeKalb County wreck

  • 0
fatal crash web

A St. Clair County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 40-year-old Alex B. Hilyer of Ashville was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.

The crash happened about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, temporarily blocking traffic on the highway. ALEA said the Toyota's driver and a passenger were injured and taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you