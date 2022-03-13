Spring-like temperatures return Monday

After a chilly start to the weekend, things have certainly turned around just in time for your Sunday evening plans.
Warm moist air from the Gulf will keep temperatures much milder as we head to bed tonight. You'll still need the jackets heading out the door tomorrow, but the good news is the warmer temperatures return by the afternoon. Monday's highs are back in the 60's with plenty of sunshine by the time you head home.
The rain is back by Tuesday afternoon and through the evening hours. We'll see a few breaks in showers overnight, but on and off showers remain throughout the day for your Wednesday. Dry and warm temperatures will bring us another gorgeous day Thursday as highs will be back in the 70's by the afternoon.