If you'd like to do some spring cleaning in DeKalb County now is the time.
The county is hosting their annual spring cleaning free of charge beginning Wednesday April 13, 2022.
It is encouraged that residents utilize this free service to dispose of any unwanted large items such as appliances, furniture, etc, Fyffe city officials say.
You can drop off those items at Sand Valley Landfill on the following days and times:
WEDNESDAY APRIL 13, 2022-SATURDAY APRIL 16, 2022
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WEDNESDAY APRIL 20, 2022-SATURDAY APRIL 23, 2022
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WEDNESDAY APRIL 27, 2022-SATURDAY APRIL 30, 2022
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The landfill is at 3345 County Road 209 Collinsville, AL.
For additional information contact Roger Byrd at 256-845-8532.