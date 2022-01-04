'Spreading like wildfire': State health officer warns Covid will likely infect all in Alabama

Covid-19 cases continue to rise across Alabama, and the state's health officer says it's only a matter of time before everyone contracts the virus.
On Tuesday, every single county in Alabama remained in the red, highly transmissible zone.
The seven-day average for tests coming back positive is 38.5% as of Tuesday. That means nearly 4 out of every 10 tests are coming back positive.
"It is just spreading like wildfire," said Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer. "It will infect everyone in this state at some point, probably."
He said hospitalizations rose from 300 patients to 1,100 patients in a matter of weeks. In the first four days of the new year, almost 8,000 new confirmed cases have been reported.
"We, unfortunately, are not in a real good place right now," Harris said. "We are seeing the highest daily case numbers since the pandemic began."
Even though numbers are higher than ever before, many people have stopped taking proper precautions against Covid-19.
Some people have started comparing the omicron variant to a common cold. But health officials say now is not the time to belittle the virus.
"We're not out of the woods, and you know, I just mentioned to you, we had 41 people die yesterday," Harris said. "We don't have that with the flu. We don't have that with common colds. It's just not the same thing."
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports Covid-19 is 10 times deadlier than the flu. As hospitalizations continue to rise, health care officials are concerned they might not be able to treat everyone. Only one type of monoclonal antibodies is effective in fighting omicron, which is the dominant variant throughout the nation.
ADPH is ordering as many doses of sotrovimab as they can but can only supply about 3% of the demand they are seeing across the state. Harris said the state is seeing between 5,000 and 7,000 new cases per day and only getting about 400 doses of the product.
"There's not nearly enough to go around," he said.
He said there is a similar problem with the recently approved Covid-19 pill from Pfizer. The state expects to receive a couple hundred doses every few weeks, which will be reserved for high risk patients.
ADPH is teaming up with their federal pharmacy partner, Walmart, to distribute the Covid pill until it is more widely accessible to other pharmacies.
As far as getting tested, Harris advised against going to hospitals, saying they are not the best place to get a Covid-19 test. It's better to head to the local health clinic or doctor, and keep the emergency rooms for actual emergencies.