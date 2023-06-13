Spotty Tuesday showers ahead of another chance for severe weather on Wednesday

Counties south of the Tennessee River are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather with localized ponding/flooding possible. On-and-off afternoon rain will remain with us through the next few hours on Tuesday. High temperatures will sit well below average and sit in the low 80s.
The wee hours of the morning on Wednesday bring showers and storms into the area that will stay with us through lunchtime on Wednesday. We'll be slightly warmer with highs sitting in the mid-80s. We'll have a few hours of dry conditions in the late afternoon before more storms return around dinnertime and overnight on Wednesday. At large, it is an on-and-off pattern of showers and storms that we're tracking throughout the day with the biggest threat being localized flooding.
Thursday morning and afternoon have some leftover rain but that gets out of the region by lunchtime. Highs will sit in the upper 80s. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the low 90s.
Father's Day Weekend is an active weather weekend. Highs each day will sit in the low 90s. Saturday brings isolated showers to just a few of us around lunchtime. However, Sunday brings isolated morning drizzle with much heavier showers and storms starting later in the afternoon and lasting well past bedtime. If you have Father's Day plans, it may be best to go ahead and move those indoors.
TUESDAY: Spotty midday showers. One or two afternoon storms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W 5 MPH.