Spotty storms through the end of the week

A cold front will be slowing and eventually nearly stalling over North Alabama tonight into Wednesday. This will keep spotty showers and storms in the area until the front lifts northward again by Thursday. Meantime, temperatures remain mild tonight and warm again Wednesday, dropping only to the mid 60s tonight before warming into the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.
As far as severe weather goes, the greatest risk for stronger storms looks to be focused ahead of Thursday night/Friday morning's cold front. A line of storms will be on the way to North Alabama, but there is still some uncertainty regarding how much instability will be present when the storms arrive. At this point, The strongest storms will be to our west with isolated damaging wind gusts and hail possible.
Lingering showers and perhaps a few storms will linger into Friday before we're cooler and drier for Mother's Day Weekend. Highs will be near 80 Friday, then the upper 70s Saturday. While a few showers aren't impossible Saturday, most locations stay dry. The sunshine will be back for Mother's Day on Sunday.