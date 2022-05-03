Spotty storms through the end of the week

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTIES... At 559 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hazel Green, or 10 miles north of Meridianville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Hazel Green, Lincoln, Elkwood, Belleview, Fisk, Taft and Crystal Springs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH