 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotty storms Friday, warm weekend ahead

  • 0
Weekend Forecast
Carson Meredith

Temperatures are hovering on either side of 60 degrees to begin our Friday. Many of us will stay dry all day, but we will be monitoring a complex of severe storms currently in Oklahoma that dives southeast this afternoon. The severe weather potential will stay in Arkansas and Louisiana today, but the moisture associated with this system may bring isolated showers and storms here in North Alabama today. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly dry weather continues heading into the weekend. Outside a quick sprinkle, highs Saturday are in the mid 80s once again with partly cloudy skies. Sunday begins a transition to a potentially dangerous heat wave that lasts well into next week. Highs surge into the mid 90s Monday through Thursday. Heat index values each of those afternoons will exceed 100 degrees. Heat Advisories will likely be issued as we get closer. There won't be too much in the way of rain chances either, but scattered storms will be possible by Wednesday and Thursday.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you