Spotty storms Friday, most stay dry and warm

Most of us stay dry this afternoon but spotty storms can't be ruled out, especially in the Shoals. Stronger storms today could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures reach 90 degrees with more sunshine. Saturday will be very similar but a few degrees warmer. Any storms tomorrow afternoon will be in our southern counties.
You may be able to have a Father's Day cookout early Sunday. However, showers and storms appear more likely late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Some storms Sunday could be severe for areas west of I-65.
A stagnant weather pattern will keep higher rain and storm chances through at least next Thursday. Another 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall over the next week.
FRIDAY: More sunshine, warm. Spotty storms west. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W/NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: W/NW 5-10 MPH.