Spotty showers Tuesday; Wind Chill Watch issued for Thursday night through Saturday morning

*Wind Chill WATCH in effect from 6 PM Thursday to Noon Saturday*
Light rain showers are possible through the early afternoon hours today, especially south of the Tennessee River. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies keep temperatures in the mid-40s. Wednesday and Thursday feature more seasonable afternoon highs in the 50s.
Extremely cold Arctic air moves into North Alabama on Thursday night. Ahead of the Arctic cold front, rain showers are expected for most of the day Thursday.
Depending on how much moisture is still around when the cold air moves in, there could still be a brief window for a transition to snow after sunset Thursday night. Any accumulations appear to be light. Even if there is not much snow, residual moisture on roadways from Thursday's rain will turn to black ice.
Temperatures crash Friday morning. Overnight lows sink into the single digits. Wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero are expected. These wind chills can produce frostbite in as little as 30 minutes! Afternoon highs on Friday remain in the teens despite clearing skies. Wind chills hover near zero.
Christmas weekend also looks bitterly cold. Highs on Saturday and Christmas Day Sunday are stuck in the 20s. Wind chills during the afternoons will be in the teens, then drop back to the single digits at night.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, scattered morning showers. Highs in the mid-40s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.