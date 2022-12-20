 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as
low as 15 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For
more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

Spotty showers Tuesday; Wind Chill Watch issued for Thursday night through Saturday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Wind Chill Watch
Carson Meredith

*Wind Chill WATCH in effect from 6 PM Thursday to Noon Saturday*

Light rain showers are possible through the early afternoon hours today, especially south of the Tennessee River. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies keep temperatures in the mid-40s. Wednesday and Thursday feature more seasonable afternoon highs in the 50s.

Extremely cold Arctic air moves into North Alabama on Thursday night. Ahead of the Arctic cold front, rain showers are expected for most of the day Thursday.

Depending on how much moisture is still around when the cold air moves in, there could still be a brief window for a transition to snow after sunset Thursday night. Any accumulations appear to be light. Even if there is not much snow, residual moisture on roadways from Thursday's rain will turn to black ice.

Temperatures crash Friday morning. Overnight lows sink into the single digits. Wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero are expected. These wind chills can produce frostbite in as little as 30 minutes! Afternoon highs on Friday remain in the teens despite clearing skies. Wind chills hover near zero.

Christmas weekend also looks bitterly cold. Highs on Saturday and Christmas Day Sunday are stuck in the 20s. Wind chills during the afternoons will be in the teens, then drop back to the single digits at night.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, scattered morning showers. Highs in the mid-40s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores