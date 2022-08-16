Spotty showers Tuesday, trending cooler for the rest of August

A weak cold front that moved through North Alabama last night is making for a comfortable Tuesday morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies. Dense fog has begun to develop in northeast Alabama, so use caution on the roads! Our main weather feature today will be a cluster of showers and storms currently in Missouri. These storms will dive southeast into the Tennessee Valley later this morning, but weaken considerably as they do so. While most of us stay dry today, spotty showers can't be ruled out this afternoon. Otherwise, increased cloud cover will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s.
An active weather pattern remains with us through the weekend. The only day that appears to have washout potential is Wednesday as another cluster of storms moves in from the west. Similar to this morning, storms will weaken quite a bit before getting here. Off and on showers throughout the day tomorrow will keep highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast through the weekend. Rainfall amounts over the next five days have gone down, but we could still see around a half inch of rain. The remainder of August continues to trend cooler than average. Highs appear to remain in the 80s for most of the next two weeks.