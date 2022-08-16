Spotty showers Tuesday, trending cooler for the rest of August

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog will impact portions of the Tennessee Valley early this morning... Patchy Dense Fog has developed in the larger valley areas of north central AL, northeast AL and southern Middle TN early this morning. Visibility reductions to one quarter of a mile or less can be expected in the Big Wills and Paint Rock valleys, as well as in the vicinity of Woods Reservoir and Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County, TN. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution in these areas, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off between 8-9 AM CDT.