Spotty showers Saturday, heavy rain potential overnight

Keep the umbrellas handy this weekend! Spotty light showers will be around throughout the day, but your Saturday is not a washout. High temperatures are trending a bit cooler thanks to cloud cover, which will keep us in the low to mid 50s.
Widespread rain develops late tonight lasting through Sunday morning. Rain could be heavy at times. Some ponding on roadways is possible later tonight. Most locations see around 1 inch of rain with this system before we begin to dry out Sunday afternoon.
Next week features consistent temperatures with highs near 60 and lows near 40. Spotty showers are possible Tuesday, but a stronger system brings better chances for rain and thunderstorms Thursday.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, hit and miss showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rain likely, some heavy at times. Lows near 50. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: E/SE 5 MPH.