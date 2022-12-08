Spotty showers on Thursday and a glimpse into your weekend forecast

Thursday brings yet another day of overcast skies, dreary conditions and spotty showers.
It will be one of the drier days we've seen this week, with afternoon showers keeping to a minimum. This will allow high temperatures to climb to the mid-70s, with sticky and muggy conditions sticking around.
If you're headed out to a parade this evening, bring a rain jacket to have on hand, but most of us will be dry at the time when the parade starts. Heavy showers move in overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
Friday morning's showers won't last long and will be out of the region by lunchtime, meaning your Friday night plans are still good to go.
Saturday will be the rainiest day of the weekend, with heavy showers developing in the Shoals in the late afternoon hours and gradually moving east through dinnertime. Heavy rain will remain over North Alabama through the wee hours of the morning.
Sunday is expected to be mostly dry, but we will keep plenty of overcast cloud cover overhead. Weekend high temperatures will be muggy and in the mid- and low 60s.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5 MPH.