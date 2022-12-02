Spotty showers Friday followed by a wet start to the weekend

Most of North Alabama stays dry Friday, but you may want to keep the umbrella nearby. Spotty showers are possible through the day and this evening. Otherwise, skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
A frontal boundary pushes south overnight and early Saturday. Widespread showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder are expected Saturday morning before rain quickly comes to an end by noon. The rest of Saturday will be dry with highs in the 60s. Most of Sunday also looks dry aside from light showers later in the afternoon.
Heavy rain concerns are increasing for next week. A new frontal boundary stalls nearby Monday, setting the stage for several days of rain. On top of the 2 to 4 inches of rain we saw earlier this week, another 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected over the next seven days.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rain increasing closer to sunrise. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.