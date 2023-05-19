Spotty showers Friday afternoon, more strong storms Saturday

Friday will feature more clouds than sun and the chance for afternoon showers. High temperatures are kept in the upper 70s thanks to the cloud cover. Most of today's showers fade away past sunset.
It will be a stormy start to the weekend as a cold front approaches North Alabama. Multiple rounds of storms are possible Saturday. The first round of storms will arrive by sunrise tomorrow morning. Additional showers and storms are expected Saturday afternoon. A few storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts and large hail.
Storms wind down Saturday night as the front pushes to the south. Most of next week is quiet aside from a few showers Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures for the start of next week will be seasonable before the heat returns by Memorial Day weekend.
FRIDAY: Spotty afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E/SE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms after 4 AM. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH.