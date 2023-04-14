Spotty showers continue Friday

You'll need to keep the umbrella handy once again Friday. While it won't rain all day, hit and miss showers will continue through this afternoon. High temperatures hover in the upper 60s to near 70. Rain comes to an end this evening.
Much of Saturday will be dry and warm. Highs reach the low 80s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. However, showers and storms are back in the forecast late Saturday night. No severe weather is expected, but heavy downpours and gusty winds can't be ruled out after midnight. Lingering showers taper off quickly Sunday morning.
Next week looks great! We'll see plenty of sunshine Monday through Thursday as temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s.
FRIDAY: Spotty showers through the afternoon. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE to SW 5-10 MPH..
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: SW 5 MPH.