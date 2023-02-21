Spotty showers continue as record February heat builds in

Most of your Tuesday will be dry, but spotty showers can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, skies remain mostly cloudy. High temperatures reach the low 70s.
Off and on rain chances continue through early next week. Widespread showers and storms along a cold front next Monday should put an end to this active weather pattern. Until then, an additional half inch to one inch of rain is possible over the next seven days.
Despite cloudy skies and rain, record temperatures are in jeopardy midweek. Highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. The hottest February day North Alabama has ever seen is possible Thursday! Temperatures cool back into the 50s Friday before rebounding into the 70s once again Sunday and Monday.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower. Mild. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.