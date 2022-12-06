 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Spotty showers continue as much warmer air moves in

  • Updated
  • 0
Tuesday Planner
Carson Meredith

Widespread rain has moved out of North Alabama for the time being, but our wet weather pattern is not going anywhere. Plan on an extra 10-15 minutes for your morning drive thanks to wet roads and low visibility. Spotty showers will continue all day. High temperatures reach the low 70s this afternoon as warmer and more humid air moves in.

Daily chances for showers and isolated storms continue through the end of the week. Another half inch to one inch of rain is possible through Friday. Temperatures remain unseasonably warm in the low to mid 70s. A cold front arrives early Friday, dropping highs to near 60 this weekend. Yet another system will bring increased rain chances Sunday.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. Much warmer. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing showers by sunrise. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

