Spotty showers continue as much warmer air moves in

Widespread rain has moved out of North Alabama for the time being, but our wet weather pattern is not going anywhere. Plan on an extra 10-15 minutes for your morning drive thanks to wet roads and low visibility. Spotty showers will continue all day. High temperatures reach the low 70s this afternoon as warmer and more humid air moves in.
Daily chances for showers and isolated storms continue through the end of the week. Another half inch to one inch of rain is possible through Friday. Temperatures remain unseasonably warm in the low to mid 70s. A cold front arrives early Friday, dropping highs to near 60 this weekend. Yet another system will bring increased rain chances Sunday.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers. Much warmer. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing showers by sunrise. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.