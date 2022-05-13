Spotty showers and storms this weekend, but not a washout

We are closing out the workweek with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. It is clear and mild this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. Drier air that moved into North Alabama yesterday is preventing fog development. That drier air will keep our high temperatures a few degrees cooler this afternoon, but it will still be warm. Highs reach the mid 80s today with a persistent breeze out of the southeast at 10 to 15 MPH making for a pleasant May day. The low pressure meandering over the Carolinas the last few days could bring just enough moisture into the area for one or two storms this afternoon. Most of us stay dry, but it's something to keep an eye on for any Friday evening plans you might have.
Rain chances are higher Saturday as moisture build back in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bubble up during the peak heat of the day Saturday and linger into the evening hours. As is the case with any typical Summer-like day, some storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. The severe weather risk is quite low, however. Spotty showers and storms continue Sunday, but coverage will not be as widespread as Saturday. A weak cold front will keep spotty showers around Monday before the heat builds back in next week. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday are in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s!