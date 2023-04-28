Spotty showers and clearing skies Friday

Showers and storms will continue to taper off over the next few hours. Roads are still wet from overnight rain and visibility is low in the higher elevations. Plan on a few extra minutes for your morning drive.
Skies will clear later this afternoon which will push our highs into the mid 70s. We stay dry tonight and most of the day Saturday aside from a stray shower. One last round of widespread showers and storms will arrive Saturday evening. Severe weather is not expected but keep the umbrella handy. Rain will end Sunday morning.
The start of May next week looks dry but cool. Highs stay in the low 70s while overnight lows dip into the 40s and 50s.
FRIDAY: Morning showers. Afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.