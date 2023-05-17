Sports bras, shirts, leggings brands found with high levels of toxic chemical, watchdog warns

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama... Southern Madison County in north central Alabama... Southeastern Morgan County in north central Alabama... * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morgan City, or near Arab, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Arab, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Morgan City, Union Grove, Eddy, Laceys Spring, Farley and Ryan Crossroads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH