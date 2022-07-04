Spirit of America Festival draws visitors from as far as Detroit for day of music, games, fireworks

One of the largest free Independence Day celebrations in Alabama took place Monday at Point Mallard Park.
It was a hot day, but hundreds of people showed up to enjoy the Spirit of America Festival.
There was something for people of all ages. There were family games, field competitions, food and drinks, and of course those beloved Fourth of July fireworks.
Visitors from other states also showed up to the festival. One individual from Detroit, Charles Guy, said coming to Alabama every summer is routine for him, as he always enjoys time in the South with his family.
"This was my uncle's favorite holiday," Guy said. "Unfortunately, we’re here for his passing last week, but we’re here just to celebrate his life. This was his favorite holiday, so we’re just here barbecuing, enjoying the heat, enjoying the water, enjoying the people around and just enjoying life, man."