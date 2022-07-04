 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Spirit of America Festival draws visitors from as far as Detroit for day of music, games, fireworks

Point Mallard

One of the largest free Independence Day celebrations in Alabama took place Monday at Point Mallard Park.

It was a hot day, but hundreds of people showed up to enjoy the Spirit of America Festival.

There was something for people of all ages. There were family games, field competitions, food and drinks, and of course those beloved Fourth of July fireworks.

Visitors from other states also showed up to the festival. One individual from Detroit, Charles Guy, said coming to Alabama every summer is routine for him, as he always enjoys time in the South with his family.

"This was my uncle's favorite holiday," Guy said. "Unfortunately, we’re here for his passing last week, but we’re here just to celebrate his life. This was his favorite holiday, so we’re just here barbecuing, enjoying the heat, enjoying the water, enjoying the people around and just enjoying life, man."

