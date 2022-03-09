Spending bill aims to close vaping loophole

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Spending bill aims to close vaping loophole

  • Updated
  • 0
Spending bill aims to close vaping loophole

A new move by Congress targets vaping products that remained on the market despite growing efforts to clamp down on flavors that are especially popular among young people.

 Shutterstock

A new move by Congress targets vaping products that remained on the market despite growing efforts to clamp down on flavors that are especially popular among young people.

It comes down to the type of nicotine. While the US Food and Drug Administration has authority over tobacco products, some companies have made their own synthetic nicotine in the lab. Because synthetic nicotine doesn't come from tobacco, companies have managed to circumvent the agency's oversight and keep their flavored products on shelves.

Now, a provision in the omnibus spending bill for fiscal year 2022 would move synthetic nicotine under the FDA's umbrella of tobacco products, according to an announcement Wednesday by Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin.

"They're trying to create it synthetically and argue they're not under FDA jurisdiction," Durbin told CNN Tuesday. "So we wanted to include synthetic forms in the definition, so that the FDA can do its work."

Durbin, along with a number of public health groups, have said this measure could make a significant impact on flavored products known to appeal to children. Meanwhile, proponents of flavors, including industry advocates and vapers themselves, say they can be a useful tool in helping adult smokers transition to a less harmful alternative.

Youth vaping has declined overall in recent years, but flavored disposable and synthetic nicotine vapes have become a larger slice of the pie.

High schoolers who had vaped within the past 30 days went from 27.5% in 2019 to 19.6% in 2020 to 11.3% in 2021, according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey. It's unclear how much these numbers have been impacted by remote learning during the pandemic.

A majority of these students said they vaped flavored products, as well. In 2021, a disposable brand known as Puff Bar — which uses synthetic nicotine — was the most popular among students. More than a quarter of high schoolers who currently vaped said that Puff Bar was their usual brand. CNN has reached out to Puff Bar for comment.

Amanda Wheeler, president of American Vapor Manufacturers, shared her concerns in a statement that the provision could ultimately prevent adult smokers from switching to e-cigarettes, and that it would "extend FDA's reach to products that have no actual, physical connection to tobacco whatsoever."

But a number of public health groups applauded the move.

"Tobacco companies are actively using synthetic nicotine to evade FDA oversight and market flavored e-cigarettes that are known to attract and addict kids," Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association, said in an emailed statement. "By including FDA oversight of synthetic nicotine in the FY22 omnibus spending bill, Congress will help protect kids from a lifetime of tobacco use and nicotine addiction."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Ted Barrett contributed to this report.