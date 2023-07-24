Speeds reached over 100 mph in deadly police chase involving Gurley officer

We're learning new information about a police chase that ended in a deadly crash in Madison County on Friday night.
The crash ultimately claimed the life of an innocent driver.
WAAY 31 confirmed the pursuit started in Jackson County.
Chief Travis Stevens with the Hollywood Police Department told WAAY 31's Brittany Harry it started in Hollywood.
The chase eventually made its way to Gurley which is about 30 minutes away.
That's where Gurley Police Officer Christopher Whalen joined in on the pursuit.
Chief Stevens says Hollywood Police ultimately disengaged in the pursuit as it got into Madison County because that is well outside of their jurisdiction.
We're still working to learn why the unidentified suspect was being pursued by police in the first place.
Scanner audio obtained by Broadcastify is shedding a little bit of light on speeds reached during the pursuit.
"Madison County line for a black Nissan, Tennessee plates in a 10-100 with Jackson County Sheriff's reaching miles of 122 heading EB on 72 just at Paint Rock."
Other audio was heard indicating speeds reached more than 100 MPH during the pursuit.
"Jackson County 10-21 all they could advise is he was clocked at 121 coming through Scottsboro."
The chase continued, eventually making its way into Madison County.
"Current speeds are 115, they're about to pass me now... Jackson County, Madison County Line."
Scanner traffic indicated speeds were about 94 MPH as the chase approached Moores Mill Road.
The crash itself happened at Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane in Huntsville.
That's where scanner traffic indicated both a driver and officer were in a crash and needed medical attention.
"Get medics in route to University and Jordan quick. We've got (inaudible) involved in the 10-50. (Inaudible) We have an officer involved in the 10-50 and trapped in the vehicle."
State troopers say Officer Whalen struck the car 22-year-old Matthew Norwood was driving.
Norwood was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officer Whalen was also injured and transported to the hospital.
State troopers say the person police were pursuing was not involved in the crash.
It's unclear if that person has been arrested.
Hollywood Police Chief Stevens offered his condolences to the family of Norwood, saying his heart is broken for the young man and his family.
WAAY 31 has made several attempts to contact Gurley Police, but we haven't heard back at this time.