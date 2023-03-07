Spectacular weather Tuesday before big changes arrive tomorrow

If you are a fan of warm weather, make sure you get outside today! While it will be a bit cooler than yesterday, highs still reach the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. This will be our last day in the 70s for quite some time.
Big changes arrive Wednesday as cooler air moves in and rain chances go up. Scattered showers are expected during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. Rain becomes much more widespread Thursday through midday Friday.
There will be some dry time Friday evening and most of Saturday before another wave of rain moves in Sunday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are likely over the next seven days, which may lead to flooding in some trouble spots. Temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s starting tomorrow through at least early next week.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: N/NE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low in the mid 40s. Wind: N/NE 10-15 MPH.