Spectacular start to Memorial Day Weekend

Through the holiday weekend, the heat will be building into North Alabama. Highs Saturday are pretty much perfect for outdoor plans with the midafternoon peaking in the low 80s. A light north wind will also keep humidity unseasonably low.
By Sunday and Memorial Day, expect mid 80s and lower 90s. There is a chance for a few stray showers and isolated thunderstorms to drift from out of Georgia into Sand Mountain by Monday afternoon but most stay dry to end the holiday weekend.
Next best chance for showers or storms will come on Thursday as a weakening cold front drops in from the northwest.