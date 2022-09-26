Spectacular Fall weather this week, watching Hurricane Ian closely

Spectacular Fall weather is with us for much of the week ahead! Monday will be the warmest day with highs reaching 80 degrees this afternoon. As high pressure takes control of our weather pattern, cooler air continues to move in. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the 70s while overnight lows fall into the 40s!
Hurricane Ian continues to rapidly intensify in the Caribbean and will reach major hurricane status Tuesday and Wednesday before making landfall somewhere along the Florida Gulf Coast Thursday evening.
Here in North Alabama, showers associated with Ian arrive Friday evening and are with us Saturday and perhaps early Sunday. Heavy rain is possible over northeast Alabama Saturday. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates as we continue to track Ian throughout the week.