Special tree-planting ceremony held at Jesse Owens Museum in Owens' honor

A group of people took time this week to honor one of America's most influential and iconic athletes here in North Alabama.
The Jesse Owens Museum celebrated the late Alabama native with an oak tree-planting ceremony in Oakville.
The museum hopes it will help keep the legacy of the great Jesse Owens alive and well.
People gathered at the museum for a special and emotional ceremony for a man whose roots trace all the way back to Oakville.
"It’s hard to find a word other than amazing and inspirational," said Gina Strachan, a granddaughter of Owens.
Strachan was one of Owens' three granddaughters in attendance at the ceremony.
For the first time, they were able to see the museum that honors their late grandfather. But the ceremony wasn't just about taking in what the museum had to offer.
It was also about getting back to the athlete's roots with a very special Olympic oak tree.
"He was given these English Oak Trees as part of being an Olympic gold medalist. If you noticed, they would put a wreath on your head when you got on the medal stand and then they got the oak tree, as well as the Olympic medal," said Strachan.
Owens received four Olympic gold medals, as a matter of fact, and in 1936 Berlin, no less.
Once back in the States, Owens planted the tree at Rhodes High School in Cleveland, Ohio, where he would practice.
"Other young people could go sit under the tree that Jesse Owens planted to perhaps get some inspiration and a little bit of encouragement from the tree," said Strachan.
However, as the tree aged and started to die, John Palmer, a board-certified master arborist, stepped in.
"I just thought, you know, I would hate to see something happen to this and then not have a legacy," said Palmer.
Palmer decided to collect acorns, growing the trees in his own home and eventually transporting them to his backyard, then to a larger nursery area, before finally bringing them to Owens' birthplace in Alabama.
"I realized the first tree — when they get big enough — that I should donate would be at the museum here," said Palmer.
Nearly a decade's worth of work culminated into the ceremony this week.
"To see the passion, to see people's lips quiver and their eyes get a little misty talking about this tree, it’s taking on a life that I never could have imagined when I first started it," said Palmer.
"It’s almost like a full-circle moment," said Strachan.
Palmer said he doesn't have many trees left — only two dozen, in fact. He said he’s being both very protective and selective with those trees.
Palmer said he will work alongside the Owens family and the Jesse Owens Trust to find special places to plant the trees, continuing to highlight the athlete's legacy.