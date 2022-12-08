Special tree planting ceremony held at Jesse Owens Museum honoring Owens

Honoring one of America's most influential and iconic athletes here in North Alabama.
The Jesse Owens museum celebrating the late Alabama native with an oak tree planting ceremony in Oakville.
The museum hopes it will help keep the legacy of the great Jesse Owens alive and well.
People gathered at the museum for a special and emotional tree planting ceremony for a man whose roots trace all the way back to Oakville.
"It’s hard to find a word other than amazing and inspirational," said Gina Strachan, a granddaughter of Owens.
Strachan was one-third of Owens granddaughters in attendance at the ceremony.
For the first time, they were able to see the museum that honors their late grandfather.
But the ceremony wasn't just about taking in what the museum had to offer. It was also about getting back to the athlete's roots with a very special Olympic oak tree planting ceremony.
"He was given these English Oak Trees as part of being an Olympic gold medalist. If you noticed they would put a wreath on your head when you got on the medal stand and then they got the oak tree as well as the Olympic medal," said Strachan.
Four Olympic gold medals in fact. Which Owens won back in Berlin in 1936.
Once back in the states, Owens planted the tree at Rhodes High School in Cleveland, Ohio where he would practice.
"Other young people could go sit under the tree that Jesse Owens planted to perhaps get some inspiration and a little bit of encouragement from the tree," said Strachan.
However, as the tree aged and started to die, John Palmer, a board certified master arborist stepped in.
"I just thought you know I would hate to see something happened to this and then not have a legacy," said Palmer.
Palmer decided to collect acorns, growing the trees in his own home and eventually transporting them to his backyard and then a larger nursery area before bringing it here to Owens's birthplace.
"I realized the first tree when they get big enough that I should donate would be at the museum here," said Palmer.
Nearly a decades worth of work culminated into what we have here today.
"To see the passion to see peoples lips quiver and their eyes get a little misty talking about this tree, it’s taking on a life that I never could have imagined when I first started it," said Palmer.
"It’s almost like a full circle moment," said Strachan.
Palmer says he doesn't have many trees left, only two dozen in fact. He says he’s being both very protective and selective with those trees.
Palmer says he will work alongside the Owens family and the Jesse Owens trust to find special places to plant the trees continuing to highlight the legacy of Owens.