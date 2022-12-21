 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 10 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Thursday
night to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Alert

Special programming coming to WAAY on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

  • 0
Christmas Eve/Day on WAAY

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day bring a few special changes to WAAY’s programming schedule. Here are some of the shows we hope you join us in watching.

DEC. 24

6 a.m.: Oakwood University Christmas Eve Music Special

4:30 p.m.: USAF Band of Mid-America - "Spirit of the Season"

7 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney: “Home Alone”

9 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos

10:35 p.m.: First Baptist Church “The Living Christmas Tree”

11:35 p.m.: Oakwood University Christmas Eve Music Special (encore)

12:35 a.m.: ABC Christmas Eve Religious Special "Come Adore Him"

DEC. 25

5:30 a.m.: First Baptist Church “The Living Christmas Tree”

6:30 a.m.: Oakwood University Church

9 a.m.: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

11 a.m.: Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks

1:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks

4 p.m.: Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics

7 p.m.: Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

9:30 p.m.: Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

