Special programming coming to WAAY on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day bring a few special changes to WAAY’s programming schedule. Here are some of the shows we hope you join us in watching.
DEC. 24
6 a.m.: Oakwood University Christmas Eve Music Special
4:30 p.m.: USAF Band of Mid-America - "Spirit of the Season"
7 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney: “Home Alone”
9 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos
10:35 p.m.: First Baptist Church “The Living Christmas Tree”
11:35 p.m.: Oakwood University Christmas Eve Music Special (encore)
12:35 a.m.: ABC Christmas Eve Religious Special "Come Adore Him"
DEC. 25
5:30 a.m.: First Baptist Church “The Living Christmas Tree”
6:30 a.m.: Oakwood University Church
9 a.m.: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
11 a.m.: Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks
1:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks
4 p.m.: Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics
7 p.m.: Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors
9:30 p.m.: Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets